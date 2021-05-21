The global Buprofezin market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Buprofezin market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Buprofezin industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Buprofezin Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Buprofezin market covered in Chapter 4:

Dalian Winyard Chemical Co., Ltd.

Canary Agro Chemicals Private Limited

Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals

Kenvos

Nihon Nohyaku

Bailing Agrochemical

Dow AgroSciences

Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Sinamyang Crop Science

Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd.

Agro-star (Nantong) Biochemical

JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical

Kenvos

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Buprofezin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Wettable Powder

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Water Dispersible Granules

Suspension Concentrate

Drift Less formulation

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Buprofezin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Buprofezin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Wettable Powder

1.5.3 Emulsifiable Concentrate

1.5.4 Water Dispersible Granules

1.5.5 Suspension Concentrate

1.5.6 Drift Less formulation

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Buprofezin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cereals & Grains

1.6.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Buprofezin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Buprofezin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Buprofezin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Buprofezin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Buprofezin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Buprofezin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Buprofezin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dalian Winyard Chemical Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Dalian Winyard Chemical Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dalian Winyard Chemical Co., Ltd. Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dalian Winyard Chemical Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Limited

4.2.1 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Limited Basic Information

4.2.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Limited Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Canary Agro Chemicals Private Limited Business Overview

4.3 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals

4.3.1 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Basic Information

4.3.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Zhejiang Longwan Chemicals Business Overview

4.4 Kenvos

4.4.1 Kenvos Basic Information

4.4.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Kenvos Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Kenvos Business Overview

4.5 Nihon Nohyaku

4.5.1 Nihon Nohyaku Basic Information

4.5.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Nihon Nohyaku Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Nihon Nohyaku Business Overview

4.6 Bailing Agrochemical

4.6.1 Bailing Agrochemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bailing Agrochemical Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bailing Agrochemical Business Overview

4.7 Dow AgroSciences

4.7.1 Dow AgroSciences Basic Information

4.7.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Dow AgroSciences Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Dow AgroSciences Business Overview

4.8 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd.

4.8.1 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd. Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Jiangsu Sinamyang Crop Science

4.9.1 Jiangsu Sinamyang Crop Science Basic Information

4.9.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Jiangsu Sinamyang Crop Science Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Jiangsu Sinamyang Crop Science Business Overview

4.10 Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd.

4.10.1 Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd. Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 Agro-star (Nantong) Biochemical

4.11.1 Agro-star (Nantong) Biochemical Basic Information

4.11.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Agro-star (Nantong) Biochemical Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Agro-star (Nantong) Biochemical Business Overview

4.12 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical

4.12.1 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Basic Information

4.12.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 JiangSu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Business Overview

4.13 Kenvos

4.13.1 Kenvos Basic Information

4.13.2 Buprofezin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Kenvos Buprofezin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Kenvos Business Overview

5 Global Buprofezin Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Buprofezin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Buprofezin Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Buprofezin Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Buprofezin Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Buprofezin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Buprofezin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Buprofezin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Buprofezin Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Buprofezin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Buprofezin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Buprofezin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Buprofezin Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Buprofezin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Buprofezin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Buprofezin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Buprofezin Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Buprofezin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Buprofezin Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Buprofezin Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Buprofezin Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Buprofezin Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

