The global BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film market covered in Chapter 4:

Ampacet Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics

Manyan Inc

Innovia Films

Treofan Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Dunmore Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello.Inc

Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films

Granwell Products

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Food Packaging Grade

Standard

White & Opaque

Heat Sealable

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Medical & Health Care Product Packaging

Electronics Packaging

Cigarette Packaging

Label

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Food Packaging Grade

1.5.3 Standard

1.5.4 White & Opaque

1.5.5 Heat Sealable

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food & Beverage Packaging

1.6.3 Medical & Health Care Product Packaging

1.6.4 Electronics Packaging

1.6.5 Cigarette Packaging

1.6.6 Label

1.6.7 Industrial

1.7 BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Film Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

….. continued

