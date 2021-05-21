Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biofilm Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Biofilm market covered in Chapter 4:
Avery Dennison
SKC Films
TORAY
Amcor
Cortec Corporatio
Polyplex
Taghleef Industries
Aicello
Uflex
Kuraray
Sekisui Chemical
BI-AX International Inc
Mondi
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biofilm market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
PLA Film
Bio-PE Film
Bio-PET Film
PVA Bio Film
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biofilm market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Dairy Packaging
Medical Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Grocery Sacks
Agricultural Film
Garbage Sacks
Shopping Sacks
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Biofilm Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 PLA Film
1.5.3 Bio-PE Film
1.5.4 Bio-PET Film
1.5.5 PVA Bio Film
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Biofilm Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Dairy Packaging
1.6.3 Medical Packaging
1.6.4 Flexible Packaging
1.6.5 Grocery Sacks
1.6.6 Agricultural Film
1.6.7 Garbage Sacks
1.6.8 Shopping Sacks
1.6.9 Others
1.7 Biofilm Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofilm Industry Development
….continued
