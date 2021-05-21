Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biofilm Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biofilm market covered in Chapter 4:

Avery Dennison

SKC Films

TORAY

Amcor

Cortec Corporatio

Polyplex

Taghleef Industries

Aicello

Uflex

Kuraray

Sekisui Chemical

BI-AX International Inc

Mondi

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biofilm market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PLA Film

Bio-PE Film

Bio-PET Film

PVA Bio Film

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biofilm market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Dairy Packaging

Medical Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Grocery Sacks

Agricultural Film

Garbage Sacks

Shopping Sacks

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biofilm Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PLA Film

1.5.3 Bio-PE Film

1.5.4 Bio-PET Film

1.5.5 PVA Bio Film

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biofilm Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Dairy Packaging

1.6.3 Medical Packaging

1.6.4 Flexible Packaging

1.6.5 Grocery Sacks

1.6.6 Agricultural Film

1.6.7 Garbage Sacks

1.6.8 Shopping Sacks

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Biofilm Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biofilm Industry Development

….continued

