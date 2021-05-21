Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Barium Sulphate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Barium Sulphate market covered in Chapter 4:
Fuhua Chem
Nippon Chemical Industrial
Barium and Chemicals, Inc
Solvay
Noah Technologies
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
Cimbar Performance Minerals
Venator Materials
Huntsman
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Barium Sulphate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Impure Barium Sulphate
Pure Barium Sulphate
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Barium Sulphate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Oil and gas
Chemicals
Paints
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Barium Sulphate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Impure Barium Sulphate
1.5.3 Pure Barium Sulphate
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Barium Sulphate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Oil and gas
1.6.3 Chemicals
1.6.4 Paints
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Barium Sulphate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Barium Sulphate Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Barium Sulphate Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Barium Sulphate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Barium Sulphate
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Barium Sulphate
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Barium Sulphate Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Fuhua Chem
4.1.1 Fuhua Chem Basic Information
4.1.2 Barium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Fuhua Chem Barium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Fuhua Chem Business Overview
4.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial
4.2.1 Nippon Chemical Industrial Basic Information
4.2.2 Barium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Barium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Nippon Chemical Industrial Business Overview
4.3 Barium and Chemicals, Inc
4.3.1 Barium and Chemicals, Inc Basic Information
4.3.2 Barium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Barium and Chemicals, Inc Barium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Barium and Chemicals, Inc Business Overview
….continued
