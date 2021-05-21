Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Barium Sulphate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Barium Sulphate market covered in Chapter 4:

Fuhua Chem

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Barium and Chemicals, Inc

Solvay

Noah Technologies

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Cimbar Performance Minerals

Venator Materials

Huntsman

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Barium Sulphate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Impure Barium Sulphate

Pure Barium Sulphate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Barium Sulphate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Oil and gas

Chemicals

Paints

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Barium Sulphate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Impure Barium Sulphate

1.5.3 Pure Barium Sulphate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Barium Sulphate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Oil and gas

1.6.3 Chemicals

1.6.4 Paints

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Barium Sulphate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Barium Sulphate Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Barium Sulphate Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Barium Sulphate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Barium Sulphate

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Barium Sulphate

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Barium Sulphate Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Fuhua Chem

4.1.1 Fuhua Chem Basic Information

4.1.2 Barium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Fuhua Chem Barium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Fuhua Chem Business Overview

4.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial

4.2.1 Nippon Chemical Industrial Basic Information

4.2.2 Barium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Barium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nippon Chemical Industrial Business Overview

4.3 Barium and Chemicals, Inc

4.3.1 Barium and Chemicals, Inc Basic Information

4.3.2 Barium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Barium and Chemicals, Inc Barium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Barium and Chemicals, Inc Business Overview

….continued

