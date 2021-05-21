The global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic market covered in Chapter 4:

SGL Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Quickstep Holdings Limited

Teijin Limited

Cytec Industries, Inc.

DOW

Gurit Holding AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyetherimide

Polyether Ether Ketone

Polycarbonate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Exterior

Interior

Chassis

Powertrain & UTH

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyamide

1.5.3 Polypropylene

1.5.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide

1.5.5 Polyetherimide

1.5.6 Polyether Ether Ketone

1.5.7 Polycarbonate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Exterior

1.6.3 Interior

1.6.4 Chassis

1.6.5 Powertrain & UTH

1.7 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SGL Group

4.1.1 SGL Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SGL Group Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SGL Group Business Overview

4.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 BASF SE

4.3.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BASF SE Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.4 Quickstep Holdings Limited

4.4.1 Quickstep Holdings Limited Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Quickstep Holdings Limited Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Quickstep Holdings Limited Business Overview

4.5 Teijin Limited

4.5.1 Teijin Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Teijin Limited Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Teijin Limited Business Overview

4.6 Cytec Industries, Inc.

4.6.1 Cytec Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Cytec Industries, Inc. Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Cytec Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.7 DOW

4.7.1 DOW Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 DOW Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 DOW Business Overview

4.8 Gurit Holding AG

4.8.1 Gurit Holding AG Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Gurit Holding AG Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Gurit Holding AG Business Overview

4.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

4.9.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Celanese Corporation

4.10.1 Celanese Corporation Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Celanese Corporation Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview

4.11 Hexcel Corporation

4.11.1 Hexcel Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Hexcel Corporation Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview

5 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Polyamide Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Polypropylene Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Polyetherimide Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Polyether Ether Ketone Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Polycarbonate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Exterior Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Interior Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Chassis Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Powertrain & UTH Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Polyamide Features

Figure Polypropylene Features

Figure Polyphenylene Sulfide Features

Figure Polyetherimide Features

Figure Polyether Ether Ketone Features

Figure Polycarbonate Features

Table Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Exterior Description

Figure Interior Description

Figure Chassis Description

Figure Powertrain & UTH Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic

Figure Production Process of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table SGL Group Profile

Table SGL Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Profile

Table Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF SE Profile

Table BASF SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Quickstep Holdings Limited Profile

Table Quickstep Holdings Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Teijin Limited Profile

Table Teijin Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cytec Industries, Inc. Profile

Table Cytec Industries, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table DOW Profile

Table DOW Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

