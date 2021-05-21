Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Adhesives industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Cytec Solvay

Wacker-Chemie

ThreeBond

3M

Sika

Lord

PPG Industries

ITW

Jowat

Arkema Group

BASF

Ashland

Henkel

Huntsman

H.B. Fuller

Dow Chemical

By Type:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

By Application:

Powertrain

Paintshop

Body-in-White

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

TABLES OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyurethane

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Powertrain

1.3.2 Paintshop

1.3.3 Body-in-White

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

