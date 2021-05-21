Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Antimicrobial Packaging, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Antimicrobial Packaging industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Microban International (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Biocote Limited (U.K.)

Linpac Senior Holdings (U.K.)

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd. (Israel)

PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)

Dunmore Corporation (U.S.)

Mondi Plc (South Africa)

BASF SE (Germany)

By Type:

Plastics

Biopolymer

Paperboard

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Antimicrobial Packaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Plastics

1.2.2 Biopolymer

1.2.3 Paperboard

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food and Beverage

1.3.2 Personal Care

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Antimicrobial Packaging (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis

3.1 United States Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis

5.1 China Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis

8.1 India Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Antimicrobial Packaging Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

