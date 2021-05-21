Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alloy Tool Steel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Alloy Tool Steel market covered in Chapter 4:

ChangzhouZhengtai

Indus steel

Aubert & Dural

Severstal

Yangang

Sanyo Special Steel

KIND & Co

Daido Steel

Kuwana

Creusot

ShanghaiRiqun

Toyama Plant

Fukagawa

Arcelor Group

Eramet

Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

Edelstahl werk

Wakamatsu

Tito

Hitachi Metals

Era steel

Tobata

Yasugi

Schneider

Nippon Koshuha steel

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alloy Tool Steel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cr2

GCr15

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alloy Tool Steel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction industry

Industrial equipments

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Alloy Tool Steel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cr2

1.5.3 GCr15

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Alloy Tool Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction industry

1.6.3 Industrial equipments

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Alloy Tool Steel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alloy Tool Steel Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Alloy Tool Steel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Alloy Tool Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alloy Tool Steel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Alloy Tool Steel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Alloy Tool Steel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ChangzhouZhengtai

4.1.1 ChangzhouZhengtai Basic Information

4.1.2 Alloy Tool Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ChangzhouZhengtai Alloy Tool Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ChangzhouZhengtai Business Overview

4.2 Indus steel

….continued

