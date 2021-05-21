Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alginate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Alginate market covered in Chapter 4:

SNAP Natural & Alginate Products

Cargill Incorporated

Protan AS

IRO Alginate

KIMICA Corporation

Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co

Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd.

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd

Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alginate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Propylene Glycol Alginate

Alginic Acid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alginate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Alginate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Propylene Glycol Alginate

1.5.3 Alginic Acid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Alginate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food

1.6.3 Pharmaceutical

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Alginate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alginate Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Alginate Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Alginate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alginate

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Alginate

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Alginate Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SNAP Natural & Alginate Products

4.1.1 SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Basic Information

4.1.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Business Overview

4.2 Cargill Incorporated

4.2.1 Cargill Incorporated Basic Information

4.2.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Cargill Incorporated Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Cargill Incorporated Business Overview

4.3 Protan AS

4.3.1 Protan AS Basic Information

4.3.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Protan AS Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Protan AS Business Overview

4.4 IRO Alginate

4.4.1 IRO Alginate Basic Information

4.4.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 IRO Alginate Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 IRO Alginate Business Overview

4.5 KIMICA Corporation

4.5.1 KIMICA Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 KIMICA Corporation Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 KIMICA Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd. Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co

4.7.1 Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Basic Information

4.7.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Business Overview

4.8 Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd.

4.8.1 Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd. Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd.

4.9.1 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd. Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd

4.10.1 Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.10.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.11 Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd

4.11.1 Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.11.2 Alginate Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd Alginate Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd Business Overview

5 Global Alginate Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Alginate Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alginate Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Alginate Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Alginate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Alginate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Alginate Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Alginate Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Alginate Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Alginate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Alginate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Alginate Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Alginate Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Alginate Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Alginate Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Alginate Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Alginate Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Alginate Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Alginate Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Alginate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Alginate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Alginate Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Alginate Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Alginate Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Alginate Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Alginate Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Alginate Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Alginate Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alginate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alginate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Alginate Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Alginate Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Alginate Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Alginate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Alginate Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Alginate Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Alginate Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Alginate Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Alginate Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Propylene Glycol Alginate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Alginic Acid Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Alginate Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Alginate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Alginate Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Alginate Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Food Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Industrial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Alginate Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Alginate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Alginate Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Alginate Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Alginate Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Alginate Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Alginate Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Alginate Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Alginate Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Alginate Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Alginate Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Alginate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Alginate Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Propylene Glycol Alginate Features

Figure Alginic Acid Features

Table Global Alginate Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Alginate Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Food Description

Figure Pharmaceutical Description

Figure Industrial Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alginate Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Alginate Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Alginate

Figure Production Process of Alginate

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alginate

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Profile

Table SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cargill Incorporated Profile

Table Cargill Incorporated Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Protan AS Profile

Table Protan AS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table IRO Alginate Profile

Table IRO Alginate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table KIMICA Corporation Profile

Table KIMICA Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd. Profile

Table Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Profile

Table Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd. Profile

Table Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd. Profile

Table Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd Profile

Table Qingdao AllforlongBio-Tech Co. Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd Profile

Table Lianyungang huanyu seaweed Co. Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Alginate Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Alginate Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Alginate Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Alginate Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Alginate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Alginate Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Alginate Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Alginate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

