Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Electroless Nickel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Electroless Nickel market covered in Chapter 4:
Coventya
STI Group
C.Uyemura and Co., Ltd
Argos SpA
Anke GmbH and Co. KG
Surfacetechnology
Kanigen Group
Atotech
Okuno chemical industries
MacDermid Incorporated
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Electroless Nickel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Low-phosphorus electroless nickel
Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel
High-phosphorus electroless nickel
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Electroless Nickel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Chemical Industry
Oil Industry
Automotive Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Electroless Nickel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Low-phosphorus electroless nickel
1.5.3 Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel
1.5.4 High-phosphorus electroless nickel
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Electroless Nickel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Chemical Industry
1.6.3 Oil Industry
1.6.4 Automotive Industry
1.7 Electroless Nickel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electroless Nickel Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Electroless Nickel Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Electroless Nickel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electroless Nickel
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Electroless Nickel
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Electroless Nickel Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Coventya
4.1.1 Coventya Basic Information
4.1.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Coventya Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Coventya Business Overview
4.2 STI Group
4.2.1 STI Group Basic Information
4.2.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 STI Group Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 STI Group Business Overview
4.3 C.Uyemura and Co., Ltd
4.3.1 C.Uyemura and Co., Ltd Basic Information
4.3.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 C.Uyemura and Co., Ltd Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 C.Uyemura and Co., Ltd Business Overview
4.4 Argos SpA
4.4.1 Argos SpA Basic Information
4.4.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Argos SpA Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Argos SpA Business Overview
4.5 Anke GmbH and Co. KG
4.5.1 Anke GmbH and Co. KG Basic Information
4.5.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Anke GmbH and Co. KG Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Anke GmbH and Co. KG Business Overview
4.6 Surfacetechnology
4.6.1 Surfacetechnology Basic Information
4.6.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Surfacetechnology Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Surfacetechnology Business Overview
4.7 Kanigen Group
4.7.1 Kanigen Group Basic Information
4.7.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Kanigen Group Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Kanigen Group Business Overview
4.8 Atotech
4.8.1 Atotech Basic Information
4.8.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Atotech Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Atotech Business Overview
4.9 Okuno chemical industries
4.9.1 Okuno chemical industries Basic Information
4.9.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Okuno chemical industries Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Okuno chemical industries Business Overview
4.10 MacDermid Incorporated
4.10.1 MacDermid Incorporated Basic Information
4.10.2 Electroless Nickel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 MacDermid Incorporated Electroless Nickel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 MacDermid Incorporated Business Overview
5 Global Electroless Nickel Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Electroless Nickel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Electroless Nickel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Electroless Nickel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Electroless Nickel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Electroless Nickel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Electroless Nickel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Electroless Nickel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Electroless Nickel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Electroless Nickel Market Analysis by Countries
….continued
