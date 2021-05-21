Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Auto Lubricants Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Auto Lubricants market covered in Chapter 4:

JX Group

Lukoil

BP

Idemitsu Kosan

SK Lubricants

TOTAL

ConocoPhillips

Valvoline

LOPAL

Luroda

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Chevron

DongHao

Sinopec

Shell

Copton

Hyundai Oilbank

Jiangsu Gaoke

FUCHS

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Auto Lubricants market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Grease and Transmission Fluids

Gear Oil

Engine Oil

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Auto Lubricants market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Coolant-Engine and HVAC

Lubricant-Engine

Brake and Transmiss

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Auto Lubricants Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Grease and Transmission Fluids

1.5.3 Gear Oil

1.5.4 Engine Oil

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Auto Lubricants Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Coolant-Engine and HVAC

1.6.3 Lubricant-Engine

1.6.4 Brake and Transmiss

1.7 Auto Lubricants Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Auto Lubricants Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Auto Lubricants Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Auto Lubricants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Auto Lubricants

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Auto Lubricants

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Auto Lubricants Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 JX Group

4.1.1 JX Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 JX Group Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 JX Group Business Overview

4.2 Lukoil

4.2.1 Lukoil Basic Information

4.2.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lukoil Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lukoil Business Overview

4.3 BP

4.3.1 BP Basic Information

4.3.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BP Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BP Business Overview

4.4 Idemitsu Kosan

4.4.1 Idemitsu Kosan Basic Information

4.4.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Idemitsu Kosan Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Idemitsu Kosan Business Overview

4.5 SK Lubricants

4.5.1 SK Lubricants Basic Information

4.5.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 SK Lubricants Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 SK Lubricants Business Overview

4.6 TOTAL

4.6.1 TOTAL Basic Information

4.6.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 TOTAL Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 TOTAL Business Overview

4.7 ConocoPhillips

4.7.1 ConocoPhillips Basic Information

4.7.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 ConocoPhillips Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 ConocoPhillips Business Overview

4.8 Valvoline

4.8.1 Valvoline Basic Information

4.8.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Valvoline Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Valvoline Business Overview

4.9 LOPAL

4.9.1 LOPAL Basic Information

4.9.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 LOPAL Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 LOPAL Business Overview

4.10 Luroda

4.10.1 Luroda Basic Information

4.10.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Luroda Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Luroda Business Overview

4.11 ExxonMobil

4.11.1 ExxonMobil Basic Information

4.11.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ExxonMobil Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ExxonMobil Business Overview

4.12 CNPC

4.12.1 CNPC Basic Information

4.12.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 CNPC Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 CNPC Business Overview

4.13 Chevron

4.13.1 Chevron Basic Information

4.13.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Chevron Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Chevron Business Overview

4.14 DongHao

4.14.1 DongHao Basic Information

4.14.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 DongHao Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 DongHao Business Overview

4.15 Sinopec

4.15.1 Sinopec Basic Information

4.15.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Sinopec Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Sinopec Business Overview

4.16 Shell

4.16.1 Shell Basic Information

4.16.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Shell Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Shell Business Overview

4.17 Copton

4.17.1 Copton Basic Information

4.17.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Copton Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Copton Business Overview

4.18 Hyundai Oilbank

4.18.1 Hyundai Oilbank Basic Information

4.18.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Hyundai Oilbank Auto Lubricants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Hyundai Oilbank Business Overview

4.19 Jiangsu Gaoke

4.19.1 Jiangsu Gaoke Basic Information

4.19.2 Auto Lubricants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

….continued

