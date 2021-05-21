The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global K-12 online tutoring market, assessing the market based on its segments like tutoring types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 18.1%

Because of its ability to deliver accurate content in a limited amount of time, online tutoring and microlearning are becoming increasingly common among end-users. The market is being driven by the growing demand for supplementary education to the existing traditional infrastructure, especially amidst the virtual education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing penetration of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other smart devices, along with the increasing penetration of the internet, is further propelling the market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

K-12 online tutoring, a form of microlearning, breaks down large topics into small chunks of film, text, audio, or infographics. Microlearning entails the use of bite-sized teaching modules, short-term teaching assignments, quizzes, sports, and just-in-time content distribution, which has increased its popularity among children and aided the industry’s development.

The industry can be bifurcated based on its tutoring type into:

Structured tutoring

On-Demand tutoring

The industry can be categorised by application into:

Pre-Primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The demand for STEM education has risen as the number of job opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) has grown. Parents, teachers, and other stakeholders are putting a greater focus on fundamental STEM education. As a result, the number of students enrolling in K-12 online tutoring courses at the start of their secondary education is expected to rise in the coming years. The demand for K-12 online tutoring will rise further as competition in STEM competitive exams also rises. As a result, the growing importance of STEM education will be a key K-12 online tutoring industry growth factor. The prevalence of K-12 online tutoring is expected to be catalysed by offering microlearning options in addition to traditional long-term tutoring services. As a result, internet microlearning has been identified as one of the main industry drivers in the K-12 online tutoring market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., ITutorGroup, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

