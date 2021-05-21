The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Gelatine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global gelatine market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw materials, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Value (2020): USD 2.65 Billion

USD 2.65 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.8%

5.8% Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 3.51 Billion

The ageing populations, growing disposable incomes (particularly in emerging markets), rising health and wellness consciousness, and evolving gelatine applications in a variety of industries are all contributing to the industry’s development. The largest end-use market for the gelatine is food and beverage, aided by the robustly growing food and beverage industry globally. The market is expected to further grow in the coming years due to the growing demand for the product in the production of essential medicines.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Gelatine is a dietary protein made from the skin and bones of mammals. The product’s many mechanical, physical, and chemical properties enable it to be used in a wide range of industries. When gelatine is combined with liquids, it forms a thermally reversible elastic gel that melts at temperatures below body temperature; as a result, gelatine jellies have a melt-in-your-mouth feel with a great flavour blast. Shampoos, skin masks, makeup, tablets, food bars, energy shakes, and other products contain the ingredient as well.

Based on raw material, the industry is segmented into:

Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bone

Others

The gelatine market, based on end use, is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

and Beverages Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The market is being driven by the growing demand from the food and beverage industry, along with nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography, cosmetics, and other downstream industries. Gelatine is commonly used in bakeries and confectioneries, wine fining, meat products, and other food and beverage applications. It is used in nutritious bars and protein drinks in the nutraceuticals industry. It is used in the pharmaceutical industry to make rough and soft tablets, stabilisers for oil emulsions, and glycerinated gelatin for suppositories, among other things. It is also used in the photographic industry as a paper coating and as a component in silver halide emulsion coatings. Thus, the wide applications of gelatine are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Gelita AG., Weishardt, Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc, Rousselot, and PB Leiner. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

