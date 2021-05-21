The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Border Gateway Protocol Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global border gateway protocol market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.4 % (Global Enterprise Networking Market)

Rapid urbanisation and growing internet use are combined to increase the demand for safe protocols for transmitting information, which are expected to be the key drivers for market development. Companies are developing efficient IT infrastructure for communication purposes, which is one of the key factors for the industry’s growth. On the other hand, as well as high maintenance costs, difficulty in the implementation of routing devices can serve as a constraint on the market for the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Border Gateway Protocols is a routing protocol that allows host or gateway data or information to be transmitted easily; the host may be on the same or different autonomous systems. The Border Gateway Protocol is a form of Path vector that maintains multiple host/gateway routes and helps to make decisions about routing.

Based on type, the market can be divided into:

• Internal BGP

• External BGP

It finds end-uses in the following sectors:

• Education

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Telecom And IT

• Energy

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Public Sector and Utilities

• Retail

• Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

With the emerging usage of smart devices in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of connections to a specific network. Technological innovation and changing habits have allowed customers to use the internet anywhere and at any time, resulting in greater internet use. Increased internet use is working as an incentive to increase the market for routing devices. In the recent past, operators of wireless networks have concentrated on covering vast areas of public access, so it is important to facilitate the demand for IT infrastructure, which directly affects the growth of the industry. The North America and Western Europe area is dominated by the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market. North America has a large presence of key providers of internet services, as well as the high adopter of connected technology is considered by the U.S. Pacific Asia Excl. Major growth in the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market is anticipated in both Japan and Japan. APEJ’s high growth is due to a rise in the number of internet subscribers and to the increasing creation of the region’s commercial IT infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arista Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

