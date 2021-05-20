Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Wastewater Treatment Materials, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Wastewater Treatment Materials industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mott Macdonald

The Dow Chemical Company

IDE Technologies

Remondis Aqua

GE Water & Process Technologies

Degrmont Industry

SNF Group

AkzoNobel

Evoqua Water Technologies

Chemifloc

Paques

Atkins

Ovivo

Suez Environnement

BASF

Black & Veatch

Aecom

Cameron

Organo

Aquatech

Veolia Water Technologies

Tetra Tech Inc.

Kurita

Kemira

Louis Berger

Schlumberger

Ch2m Hill

Arkema

By Type:

Membrane

Chemicals

By Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Municipal Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wastewater Treatment Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Membrane

1.2.2 Chemicals

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Power Generation

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Municipal Water Treatment

1.3.4 Industrial Water Treatment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Wastewater Treatment Materials Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Analysis

3.1 United States Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Analysis

5.1 China Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Materials Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Wastewater Treatment Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

