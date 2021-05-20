Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Textured Polyester Yarn, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Textured Polyester Yarn industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
DuPont
Grasim Industries
Hyosung Corp
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd
Mitsubishi Rayon
Jaya Shree Textiles
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii
DAK Americas
Asahi Kasei Fibers
Eastman Chemical Company
Daicel Chemical Industries
Aditya Birla
By Type:
24Nden
30Nden
Others
By Application:
Clothing
Quilt
Curtain
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Textured Polyester Yarn Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 24Nden
1.2.2 30Nden
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Clothing
1.3.2 Quilt
1.3.3 Curtain
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Textured Polyester Yarn (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Textured Polyester Yarn (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Textured Polyester Yarn (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Textured Polyester Yarn Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Textured Polyester Yarn Market Analysis
3.1 United States Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Textured Polyester Yarn Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Textured Polyester Yarn Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Textured Polyester Yarn Market Analysis
….continued
