The Global market for Tape is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tape, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tape industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tesa SE

Stokvis Tapes

Avery Dennison Materials GmbH

Howies Hockey

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Scapa Group Plc

PhysioTape

Henkel-Adhesives

Biolink

Markus Erhard GmbH

Advance Tapes

Lohmann Tape

Transatlantic Fitness

3M Deutschland

Wacker Chemie AG

BASF

By Type:

Pressure-sensitive Tape

Water Activated Tape

Heat Sensitive Tape

Drywall Tape

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Healthcare

Paper & Printing

Building & Construction

Retail

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.2.1 Pressure-sensitive Tape

1.2.2 Water Activated Tape

1.2.3 Heat Sensitive Tape

1.2.4 Drywall Tape

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Paper & Printing

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tape Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tape Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tape Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tape Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tape Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tape (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tape Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tape Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tape (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tape Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tape Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tape (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tape Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tape Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tape Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tape Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tape Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tape Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tape Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tape Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tape Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tape Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tape Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Tape Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

