The Global market for Synthetic Rubber is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Synthetic Rubber, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Synthetic Rubber industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Showa Denko K.K
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Sumitomo
Dynasol Elastomer
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
SABIC
DSM Elastomers
Lion Elastomers
Trinseo
Exxon Mobil
Ube Industries
Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber
TSRC Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
LANXESS
Asahi Kasei
JSR Corporation
Versalis
TOSOH
DuPont
Sinopec
By Type:
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Ethylene-Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM)
Chloroprene Rubber (CR)
Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)
Other
By Application:
Tires
Industrial Goods
Footwear
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
1.2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
1.2.3 Ethylene-Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM)
1.2.4 Chloroprene Rubber (CR)
1.2.5 Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Tires
1.3.2 Industrial Goods
1.3.3 Footwear
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Synthetic Rubber Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Synthetic Rubber (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis
3.1 United States Synthetic Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Synthetic Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Synthetic Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Synthetic Rubber Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Synthetic Rubber Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Synthetic Rubber Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Synthetic Rubber Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Synthetic Rubber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 202
