Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Steel Scrap, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Scrap industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ArcelorMittal

IMIDRO

Jingye Steel Scrap

Hebei Steel Scrap Group

Jianlong Group

NSSMC

Anyang Steel Scrap

Hyundai Steel Scrap

Evraz Group

JFE

MMK

Baotou Steel Scrap

JSW

Metinvest

Gerdau

Fangda Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

Maanshan Steel Scrap

CSC

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

AnSteel Scrap Group

BaoSteel Scrap Group

By Type:

Shredded scrap

Busheling scrap

Others

By Application:

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer appliances industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Scrap Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Shredded scrap

1.2.2 Busheling scrap

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Shipping

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Consumer appliances industry

1.3.6 Housing

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Steel Scrap Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Steel Scrap Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Steel Scrap (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Steel Scrap Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Steel Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel Scrap (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Steel Scrap Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Steel Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Steel Scrap (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel Scrap Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Steel Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Steel Scrap Market Analysis

3.1 United States Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Steel Scrap Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Steel Scrap Market Analysis

5.1 China Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Steel Scrap Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

