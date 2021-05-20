Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Steel Scrap, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Scrap industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
ArcelorMittal
IMIDRO
Jingye Steel Scrap
Hebei Steel Scrap Group
Jianlong Group
NSSMC
Anyang Steel Scrap
Hyundai Steel Scrap
Evraz Group
JFE
MMK
Baotou Steel Scrap
JSW
Metinvest
Gerdau
Fangda Steel Scrap
Benxi Steel Scrap
Maanshan Steel Scrap
CSC
Jiuquan Steel Scrap
AnSteel Scrap Group
BaoSteel Scrap Group
By Type:
Shredded scrap
Busheling scrap
Others
By Application:
Construction
Shipping
Energy
Packaging
Consumer appliances industry
Housing
Automotive
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Steel Scrap Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Shredded scrap
1.2.2 Busheling scrap
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Shipping
1.3.3 Energy
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Consumer appliances industry
1.3.6 Housing
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Steel Scrap Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Steel Scrap Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Steel Scrap (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Steel Scrap Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Steel Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Steel Scrap (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Steel Scrap Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Steel Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Steel Scrap (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Scrap Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Steel Scrap Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Steel Scrap Market Analysis
3.1 United States Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Steel Scrap Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Steel Scrap Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Steel Scrap Market Analysis
5.1 China Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Steel Scrap Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Steel Scrap Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Steel Scrap Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
