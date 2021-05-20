Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Specialty Biocides, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Specialty Biocides industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Buckman Laboratories
AkzoNobel
BASF
Sigma-Aldrich
Lubrizol
Lanxess
GE Water & Process Technologies
Baker Hughes
Cortec
Clariant
Kemira
Thor
Dow Chemical
Lonza
By Type:
Nitrogen-based
Inorganic
Organosulfur
Halogenated
Others
By Application:
Water Treatment
Wood Preservation
Coatings
Personal Care
Disinfection
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table Of Contain:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Specialty Biocides Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Nitrogen-based
1.2.2 Inorganic
1.2.3 Organosulfur
1.2.4 Halogenated
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Water Treatment
1.3.2 Wood Preservation
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Disinfection
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Specialty Biocides Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Specialty Biocides Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Specialty Biocides Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Specialty Biocides Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Specialty Biocides Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Specialty Biocides (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Specialty Biocides Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Specialty Biocides Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Specialty Biocides (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Specialty Biocides Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Specialty Biocides Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Specialty Biocides (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Specialty Biocides Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Specialty Biocides Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
3.1 United States Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Specialty Biocides Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
5.1 China Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Specialty Biocides Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
8.1 India Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Specialty Biocides Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Specialty Biocides Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Specialty Biocides Consumption Structure by Application
…continued
