The Global market for Soft Magnetic Materials is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Soft Magnetic Materials, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Soft Magnetic Materials industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Sintex A/S
Steward Advanced Materials
Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
Vacuumschmelze GmbH & C0. Kg
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Mate Co. Ltd.
Ames SA
Toshiba Materials Company Ltd.
SA Technologies Limited
GKN Sinter Metals
By Type:
Electrical Steel
Soft Ferrite
Cobalt
Others
By Application:
Motors
Transformers
Alternators
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
TABLES OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Soft Magnetic Materials Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Electrical Steel
1.2.2 Soft Ferrite
1.2.3 Cobalt
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Motors
1.3.2 Transformers
1.3.3 Alternators
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
