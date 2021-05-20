Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Resin Coated Proppant, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Resin Coated Proppant industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

US Silica

Rechsand

Carbo

Hexion

Qisintal

Sibelco

CCRMM

Fairmount Santrol

By Type:

Curable resin-coated proppant

Precured resin-coated proppant

By Application:

Oil extraction

Gas extraction

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Resin Coated Proppant Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Curable resin-coated proppant

1.2.2 Precured resin-coated proppant

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil extraction

1.3.2 Gas extraction

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Resin Coated Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Resin Coated Proppant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Resin Coated Proppant (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

3.1 United States Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Resin Coated Proppant Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

5.1 China Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

8.1 India Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Resin Coated Proppant Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Resin Coated Proppant Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 US Silica

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 US Silica Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 US Silica Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.2 Rechsand

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Rechsand Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Rechsand Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.3 Carbo

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Carbo Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Carbo Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.4 Hexion

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Hexion Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Hexion Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.5 Qisintal

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Qisintal Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Qisintal Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.6 Sibelco

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Sibelco Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Sibelco Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.7 CCRMM

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 CCRMM Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 CCRMM Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

11.8 Fairmount Santrol

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Fairmount Santrol Resin Coated Proppant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Fairmount Santrol Resin Coated Proppant Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Resin Coated Proppant Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Resin Coated Proppant Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Resin Coated Proppant Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Resin Coated Proppant Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Resin Coated Proppant Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

….continued

