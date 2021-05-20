Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Red Yeast Rice, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Red Yeast Rice industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Daxing Jingxin

Lifetime

Nordic Naturals

Bluebonnet Nutrition

Nature’s Plus

Healthy Origins

Solaray

Nature’s Bounty

Now Foods

Kyolic

Nature’s Way

Jarrow Formulas

KAL

Metagenics

California Gold Nutrition

Mason Vitamins

Maxi Health

By Type:

Powder Extract

Capsule and Tablet

Liquid

By Application:

Functional Food

Herbal/Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Red Yeast Rice Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Powder Extract

1.2.2 Capsule and Tablet

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Functional Food

1.3.2 Herbal/Dietary Supplement

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Red Yeast Rice Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis

3.1 United States Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis

5.1 China Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis

8.1 India Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

