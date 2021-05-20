Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Red Yeast Rice, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Red Yeast Rice industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Daxing Jingxin
Lifetime
Nordic Naturals
Bluebonnet Nutrition
Nature’s Plus
Healthy Origins
Solaray
Nature’s Bounty
Now Foods
Kyolic
Nature’s Way
Jarrow Formulas
KAL
Metagenics
California Gold Nutrition
Mason Vitamins
Maxi Health
By Type:
Powder Extract
Capsule and Tablet
Liquid
By Application:
Functional Food
Herbal/Dietary Supplement
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Red Yeast Rice Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Powder Extract
1.2.2 Capsule and Tablet
1.2.3 Liquid
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Functional Food
1.3.2 Herbal/Dietary Supplement
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Red Yeast Rice Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis
3.1 United States Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Red Yeast Rice Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis
5.1 China Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Red Yeast Rice Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Red Yeast Rice Market Analysis
8.1 India Red Yeast Rice Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Red Yeast Rice Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
