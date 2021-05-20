Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Rare Earth Elements, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rare Earth Elements industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Indian Rare Earths
Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.
MP Materials
Arafura Resources
Lynas Corporation Ltd
China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co.
Guangdong Rare Earth industry group
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
Chinalco
China Southern Rare Earth Group
By Type:
Cerium
Dysprosium
Erbium
Europium
Gadolinium
Holmium
Lanthanum
Lutetium
Neodymium
Praseodymium
Others
By Application:
Magnets
Catalysts
Metallurgy
Polishing
Glass
Phosphors
Ceramics
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table Of Contain:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Rare Earth Elements Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Cerium
1.2.2 Dysprosium
1.2.3 Erbium
1.2.4 Europium
1.2.5 Gadolinium
1.2.6 Holmium
1.2.7 Lanthanum
1.2.8 Lutetium
1.2.9 Neodymium
1.2.10 Praseodymium
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Magnets
1.3.2 Catalysts
1.3.3 Metallurgy
1.3.4 Polishing
1.3.5 Glass
1.3.6 Phosphors
1.3.7 Ceramics
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Rare Earth Elements Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Rare Earth Elements Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Rare Earth Elements Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Rare Earth Elements Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Rare Earth Elements Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Rare Earth Elements (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Elements Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Rare Earth Elements (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Rare Earth Elements Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Rare Earth Elements (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Elements Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis
3.1 United States Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Rare Earth Elements Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Rare Earth Elements Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Rare Earth Elements Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis
5.1 China Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Rare Earth Elements Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Rare Earth Elements Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Elements Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Elements Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Rare Earth Elements Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Rare Earth Elements Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….. continued
