Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pvc Tile Flooring, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pvc Tile Flooring industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BONIE
Tarkett
MONDO
Bor Flor
LG Hausys
Armstrong
Polyflor
Forbo
Golden Mouse
Gerflor
Hanwha
By Type:
Sheet
Roll
By Application:
Household
Commercial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pvc Tile Flooring Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Sheet
1.2.2 Roll
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Household
1.3.2 Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Pvc Tile Flooring (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Pvc Tile Flooring (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Pvc Tile Flooring (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Pvc Tile Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
3.1 United States Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
5.1 China Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
8.1 India Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Pvc Tile Flooring Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Pvc Tile Flooring Market Analysis
….continued
