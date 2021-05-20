Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Pre-Printed Tapes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pre-Printed Tapes industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Castle Tapes Holdings
Preferred Tape
Intertape Polymer Group
Nadco Tapes & Labels
ProtoPak Engineering Corporation
Ameripak
ADH Tape
By Type:
Polypropylene (PP) Tapes
Polyethylene (PE) Tapes
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Tapes
Aluminum and Copper Foils Tapes
Other
By Application:
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pre-Printed Tapes Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polypropylene (PP) Tapes
1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE) Tapes
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Tapes
1.2.4 Aluminum and Copper Foils Tapes
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food & Beverage
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
….continued
