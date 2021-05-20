Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PPR Pipe, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PPR Pipe industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Bänninger

Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd.

Pipelife

Wavin

Jimten

BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH

Wefatherm

Aquatherm

NUPI Industrie Italiane S.p.A.

Kan-Therm

Uponor

Kalde

Heliroma

ABN Piping

Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems)

By Type:

Composite Ppr Pipe

Hot and Cold Water Ppr Pipe

Other

By Application:

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 PPR Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Composite Ppr Pipe

1.2.2 Hot and Cold Water Ppr Pipe

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Commercial Building

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global PPR Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global PPR Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global PPR Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global PPR Pipe Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global PPR Pipe Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PPR Pipe (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PPR Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global PPR Pipe (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global PPR Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global PPR Pipe (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global PPR Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States PPR Pipe Market Analysis

3.1 United States PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe PPR Pipe Market Analysis

4.1 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China PPR Pipe Market Analysis

5.1 China PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan PPR Pipe Market Analysis

6.1 Japan PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India PPR Pipe Market Analysis

8.1 India PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil PPR Pipe Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Bänninger

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Bänninger PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Bänninger PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.2 Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd. PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd. PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.3 Pipelife

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Pipelife PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Pipelife PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.4 Wavin

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Wavin PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Wavin PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.5 Jimten

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Jimten PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Jimten PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.6 BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.7 Wefatherm

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Wefatherm PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Wefatherm PPR Pipe Sales by Region

11.8 Aquatherm

….continued

