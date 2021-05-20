Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PPR Pipe, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PPR Pipe industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Bänninger
Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd.
Pipelife
Wavin
Jimten
BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH
Wefatherm
Aquatherm
NUPI Industrie Italiane S.p.A.
Kan-Therm
Uponor
Kalde
Heliroma
ABN Piping
Georg Fischer(GF Piping Systems)
By Type:
Composite Ppr Pipe
Hot and Cold Water Ppr Pipe
Other
By Application:
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 PPR Pipe Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Composite Ppr Pipe
1.2.2 Hot and Cold Water Ppr Pipe
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Commercial Building
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global PPR Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global PPR Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global PPR Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global PPR Pipe Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global PPR Pipe Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global PPR Pipe (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global PPR Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global PPR Pipe (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global PPR Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global PPR Pipe (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global PPR Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global PPR Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States PPR Pipe Market Analysis
3.1 United States PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe PPR Pipe Market Analysis
4.1 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe PPR Pipe Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China PPR Pipe Market Analysis
5.1 China PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan PPR Pipe Market Analysis
6.1 Japan PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia PPR Pipe Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India PPR Pipe Market Analysis
8.1 India PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil PPR Pipe Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries PPR Pipe Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain PPR Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Bänninger
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Bänninger PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Bänninger PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.2 Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd.
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd. PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co.,Ltd. PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.3 Pipelife
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Pipelife PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Pipelife PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.4 Wavin
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Wavin PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Wavin PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.5 Jimten
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Jimten PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Jimten PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.6 BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 BQ Rohrsysteme GmbH PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.7 Wefatherm
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Wefatherm PPR Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Wefatherm PPR Pipe Sales by Region
11.8 Aquatherm
….continued
