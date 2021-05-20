Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Powder Waterproof Coating, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Powder Waterproof Coating industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
GRUPO PUMA
AkzoNobel
Koster
Oriental Yuhong
BASF
PPG
Davco
Mapei
Sherwin-Williams
Sika Mortars
BADESE
Huarun
Henkel
Weber Building Solutions
By Type:
Liquid
Dry
By Application:
Road Construction
Building Construction
House Construction
Bridge and Tunnel Construction
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Powder Waterproof Coating Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Liquid
1.2.2 Dry
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Road Construction
1.3.2 Building Construction
1.3.3 House Construction
1.3.4 Bridge and Tunnel Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Powder Waterproof Coating (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
3.1 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
5.1 China Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
8.1 India Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 GRUPO PUMA
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 GRUPO PUMA Powder Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 GRUPO PUMA Powder Waterproof Coating Sales by Region
….continued
