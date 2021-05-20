Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Powder Waterproof Coating, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Powder Waterproof Coating industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

GRUPO PUMA

AkzoNobel

Koster

Oriental Yuhong

BASF

PPG

Davco

Mapei

Sherwin-Williams

Sika Mortars

BADESE

Huarun

Henkel

Weber Building Solutions

By Type:

Liquid

Dry

By Application:

Road Construction

Building Construction

House Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Powder Waterproof Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liquid

1.2.2 Dry

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Road Construction

1.3.2 Building Construction

1.3.3 House Construction

1.3.4 Bridge and Tunnel Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Powder Waterproof Coating (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Powder Waterproof Coating Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

3.1 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

5.1 China Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

8.1 India Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Powder Waterproof Coating Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 GRUPO PUMA

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 GRUPO PUMA Powder Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 GRUPO PUMA Powder Waterproof Coating Sales by Region

….continued

