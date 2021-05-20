Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Powder High Speed Steel, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Powder High Speed Steel industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hitachi Metals

Creusot

Aubert & Dural

Severstal

Tobata

Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

Indus steel

Fukagawa

Sanyo Special Steel

Edelstahl werk

Kuwana

KIND & Co

Eramet

Daido Steel

Era steel

Nippon Koshuha steel

Schneider

By Type:

ASP23

ELMAX

By Application:

Cutting tool

Cold work mould

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Powder High Speed Steel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ASP23

1.2.2 ELMAX

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Cutting tool

1.3.2 Cold work mould

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Powder High Speed Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Powder High Speed Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Powder High Speed Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Powder High Speed Steel Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Powder High Speed Steel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Powder High Speed Steel (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Powder High Speed Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Powder High Speed Steel (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Powder High Speed Steel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Powder High Speed Steel (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Powder High Speed Steel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

3.1 United States Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Powder High Speed Steel Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

5.1 China Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

8.1 India Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Powder High Speed Steel Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Powder High Speed Steel Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Powder High Speed Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Hitachi Metals

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Hitachi Metals Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Hitachi Metals Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.2 Creusot

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Creusot Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Creusot Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.3 Aubert & Dural

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Aubert & Dural Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Aubert & Dural Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.4 Severstal

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Severstal Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Severstal Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.5 Tobata

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Tobata Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Tobata Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.6 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Schmiede werke Groditz GmbH Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.7 Indus steel

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Indus steel Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Indus steel Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.8 Fukagawa

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Fukagawa Powder High Speed Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Fukagawa Powder High Speed Steel Sales by Region

11.9 Sanyo Special Steel

….….Continued

