Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Henkel

Cytec Solvay

Jowat

Sika

PPG Industries

ThreeBond

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Huntsman

3M

Lord

BASF

Arkema Group

Dow Chemical

Wacker-Chemie

ITW

By Type:

Single component

Two component

By Application:

Body-in-White

Paintshop

Powertrain

Assembly

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single component

1.2.2 Two component

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Body-in-White

1.3.2 Paintshop

1.3.3 Powertrain

1.3.4 Assembly

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Henkel

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.2 Cytec Solvay

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Cytec Solvay Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Cytec Solvay Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.3 Jowat

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Jowat Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Jowat Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.4 Sika

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Sika Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Sika Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.5 PPG Industries

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 PPG Industries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 PPG Industries Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.6 ThreeBond

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 ThreeBond Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 ThreeBond Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.7 H.B. Fuller

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.8 Ashland

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.9 Huntsman

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Huntsman Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Huntsman Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.10 3M

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 3M Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 3M Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.11 Lord

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Lord Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Lord Polyurethane Adhesive For Automotive Sales by Region

11.12 BAS

….continued

