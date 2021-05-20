Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyamide 12, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyamide 12 industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Evonik Industries AG

UBE Industries

Merck KGaA

Ensinger

Arkema SA

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

By Type:

General Grade

Reinforced

Plasticized

Others

By Application:

Food Industry

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Industrial Coating

Electricals & Electronics

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyamide 12 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 General Grade

1.2.2 Reinforced

1.2.3 Plasticized

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food Industry

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Industrial Coating

1.3.5 Electricals & Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyamide 12 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyamide 12 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyamide 12 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyamide 12 Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyamide 12 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyamide 12 (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyamide 12 Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyamide 12 Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyamide 12 (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyamide 12 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyamide 12 Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyamide 12 (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyamide 12 Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyamide 12 Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyamide 12 Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Polyamide 12 Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Polyamide 12 Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Polyamide 12 Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Polyamide 12 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Evonik Industries AG

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Evonik Industries AG Polyamide 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Evonik Industries AG Polyamide 12 Sales by Region

11.2 UBE Industries

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 UBE Industries Polyamide 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 UBE Industries Polyamide 12 Sales by Region

11.3 Merck KGaA

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Merck KGaA Polyamide 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Merck KGaA Polyamide 12 Sales by Region

11.4 Ensinger

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Ensinger Polyamide 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Ensinger Polyamide 12 Sales by Region

11.5 Arkema SA

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Arkema SA Polyamide 12 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Arkema SA Polyamide 12 Sales by Region

11.6 EMS-Chemie Holding AG

11.6.1 Business Overview

….….Continued

