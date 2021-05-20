Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Plastic Pipe, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Plastic Pipe industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Birla Aerocon Ltd.
Alex Pipe India
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
KiTec Industries India Pvt Ltd
Apollo Pipes
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Astral Poly Technik Ltd.
Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd.
Prakash Surya
Sudhakar Polymer Products.
Finolex Pipes.
Surya Roshni Ltd
Supreme Piping Solution.
By Type:
PVC Pipes
PE Pipes
PP Pipes
Others
By Application:
Potable Water
Wastewater
Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection
Agriculture
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Plastic Pipe Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 PVC Pipes
1.2.2 PE Pipes
1.2.3 PP Pipes
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Potable Water
1.3.2 Wastewater
1.3.3 Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Oil & Gas
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Plastic Pipe Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Plastic Pipe Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Plastic Pipe (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Plastic Pipe (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Plastic Pipe (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Plastic Pipe Market Analysis
3.1 United States Plastic Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Plastic Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Plastic Pipe Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Plastic Pipe Market Analysis
5.1 China Plastic Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis
….continued
