Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Plastic Pipe, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Plastic Pipe industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Birla Aerocon Ltd.

Alex Pipe India

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

KiTec Industries India Pvt Ltd

Apollo Pipes

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd.

Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd.

Prakash Surya

Sudhakar Polymer Products.

Finolex Pipes.

Surya Roshni Ltd

Supreme Piping Solution.

By Type:

PVC Pipes

PE Pipes

PP Pipes

Others

By Application:

Potable Water

Wastewater

Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection

Agriculture

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVC Pipes

1.2.2 PE Pipes

1.2.3 PP Pipes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Potable Water

1.3.2 Wastewater

1.3.3 Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Plastic Pipe Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Plastic Pipe Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Plastic Pipe Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Plastic Pipe (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plastic Pipe (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plastic Pipe (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Plastic Pipe Market Analysis

3.1 United States Plastic Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Plastic Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Plastic Pipe Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Plastic Pipe Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Plastic Pipe Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Plastic Pipe Market Analysis

5.1 China Plastic Pipe Consumption and Value Analysis

….continued

