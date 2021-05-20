Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PET Preform, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PET Preform industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic
Koksan
Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise
Esterform
Alpla
Zijiang Enterprise
International Packaging Company
Gatronova
Welkin
GTX HANEX Plastic.
Plastipak
Seda de Barcelona
INTERGULF EMPOL
Hon Chuan Group
RETAL
Amraz Group
Milacron
Indorama Ventures Public Company
Manjushree
SGT
Eskapet
Resilux NV
By Type:
Returnable Bottles
Non-Returnable Bottles
Multilayer Bottles
By Application:
Beverages
Bottled water
Consumer Goods
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Personal care & Cosmetics
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 PET Preform Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Returnable Bottles
1.2.2 Non-Returnable Bottles
1.2.3 Multilayer Bottles
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Beverages
1.3.2 Bottled water
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Chemicals
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Personal care & Cosmetics
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global PET Preform Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global PET Preform Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global PET Preform Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global PET Preform Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global PET Preform Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global PET Preform (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global PET Preform Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global PET Preform Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global PET Preform (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global PET Preform Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global PET Preform Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global PET Preform (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global PET Preform Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global PET Preform Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States PET Preform Market Analysis
3.1 United States PET Preform Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States PET Preform Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States PET Preform Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe PET Preform Market Analysis
4.1 Europe PET Preform Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe PET Preform Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe PET Preform Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe PET Preform Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China PET Preform Market Analysis
5.1 China PET Preform Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China PET Preform Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China PET Preform Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan PET Preform Market Analysis
6.1 Japan PET Preform Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan PET Preform Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan PET Preform Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia PET Preform Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia PET Preform Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia PET Preform Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia PET Preform Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia PET Preform Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam PET Preform Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
