The Global market for Packaging Film is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Packaging Film, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Packaging Film industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Exopack Holding Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
RKW SE
Sigma Plastic Group
Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation
Treofan Germany Gmbh
AEP Industries Inc
Berry Plastics Corporation
Ampac Holdings, LlC
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
Amcor Limited
Charter Nex Films Inc
Dupont Teijin Films
Uflex Ltd
Taghleef Industries Llc
Hilex Poly Co LlC
Wipak OY
Toyobo Co Ltd.
Bemis Company
Innovia Films Ltd
By Type:
Granular
Fine
Aqueous Dispersion
Micronized
By Application:
Food
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Consumer Product
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1.1 Packaging Film Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Granular
1.2.2 Fine
1.2.3 Aqueous Dispersion
1.2.4 Micronized
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food
1.3.2 Medical & Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Consumer Product
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Packaging Film Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Packaging Film Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Packaging Film Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Packaging Film Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Packaging Film Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Packaging Film (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Packaging Film Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Packaging Film Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Packaging Film (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Packaging Film Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Packaging Film Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Packaging Film (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Packaging Film Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Packaging Film Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Packaging Film Market Analysis
3.1 United States Packaging Film Consumption and Value Analysis
….continued
