Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Organic Deodorant, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Organic Deodorant industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Primal Pit Paste
Beach Organics Skincare
Nature’s Gate
Sensible Organics
North Coast Organics, LLC
Stinkbug Naturals
The Natural Deodorant Co.
Oyin Handmade
Sundial Brands LLC.
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
Soapwalla
Lavanila Laboratories
Piperwai
The Honest Company, Inc
Vi-Tae
Truly’s Natural Products
Schmidt’s Deodorant Company LLC
The Green People Company Limited
Neal’s Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited
Bubble and Bee Organic
Agent Nateur Holi
Green Tidings
Erbaviva
EO Products
By Type:
Spray
Stick
Roll on
Others
By Application:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Drug Stores/Pharmacies and Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Organic Deodorant Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Spray
1.2.2 Stick
1.2.3 Roll on
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.2 Drug Stores/Pharmacies and Specialty Stores
1.3.3 Online
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Organic Deodorant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Organic Deodorant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Organic Deodorant Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Organic Deodorant Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Organic Deodorant Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Organic Deodorant (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Organic Deodorant Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Organic Deodorant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Organic Deodorant (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Organic Deodorant Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Organic Deodorant Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Organic Deodorant (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Deodorant Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Organic Deodorant Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
3.1 United States Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Organic Deodorant Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
5.1 China Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Organic Deodorant Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
8.1 India Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Organic Deodorant Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Organic Deodorant Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Organic Deodorant Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Organic Deodorant Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
….continued
