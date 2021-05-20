Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Nylon 6 & 66, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Nylon 6 & 66 industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BASF SE

Royal DSM

CELANESE CORPORATION

EMS-GRIVORY

DowDuPont

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials

LANXESS

RadiciGroup

UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Ensinger

By Type:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

By Application:

Automobile

Electrical & electronic

Engineering plastics

Textile

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nylon 6 & 66 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Nylon 6

1.2.2 Nylon 66

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automobile

1.3.2 Electrical & electronic

1.3.3 Engineering plastics

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nylon 6 & 66 (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

3.1 United States Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

5.1 China Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

8.1 India Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Nylon 6 & 66 Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 BASF SE Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 BASF SE Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.2 Royal DSM

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Royal DSM Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Royal DSM Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.3 CELANESE CORPORATION

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 CELANESE CORPORATION Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 CELANESE CORPORATION Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.4 EMS-GRIVORY

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.5 DowDuPont

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 DowDuPont Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 DowDuPont Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.7 Ascend Performance Materials

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Ascend Performance Materials Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Ascend Performance Materials Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.8 LANXESS

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 LANXESS Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 LANXESS Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.9 RadiciGroup

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 RadiciGroup Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 RadiciGroup Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.10 UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd. Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd. Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

11.11 Ensinger

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Ensinger Nylon 6 & 66 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Ensinger Nylon 6 & 66 Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

….….Continued

