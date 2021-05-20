Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non-Woven Abrasives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non-Woven Abrasives industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Sia Abrasive

White Dove Abrasives Co., Ltd.

Mirka Ltd.

3M Company

Nihon Kenshi Co., Ltd.

AE Abrasives Edge Pvt. Ltd

KURE GRINDING WHEEL

Scrubex Corporation

Grindwell Norton

Uppal India Private Limited

Amazon Brush Company

Osborn

By Type:

Hand pads

Non-Woven Rolls

Non-woven discs

Non-woven flap wheels

Non-woven Belts

Non-woven Wheels

By Application:

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automotive

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non-Woven Abrasives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hand pads

1.2.2 Non-Woven Rolls

1.2.3 Non-woven discs

1.2.4 Non-woven flap wheels

1.2.5 Non-woven Belts

1.2.6 Non-woven Wheels

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Machinery

1.3.2 Electronic

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Non-Woven Abrasives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Abrasives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Woven Abrasives (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-Woven Abrasives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

3.1 United States Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

5.1 China Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

8.1 India Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Non-Woven Abrasives Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Non-Woven Abrasives Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

