Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Non-Essential Amino Acids, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Non-Essential Amino Acids industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd. (China)
CJ Cheil Jedang (South Korea)
Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Fufeng Group Company Limited (China)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
Jinzhou Jirong Amino Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd. (China)
Cargill, Inc. (US)
Adisseo France S.A.S. (France)
Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)
Amino GmbH (Germany)
COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co., Ltd. (China)
Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Royal DSM (The Netherlands)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Ajinomoto Group (Japan)
Novus International, Inc. (US)
By Type:
Arginine
Asparagine
Aspartic Acid
L-Cysteine
Glutamic Acid
Glutamine
By Application:
Animal Feed
Drugs
Food
Cosmetics
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Non-Essential Amino Acids Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Arginine
1.2.2 Asparagine
1.2.3 Aspartic Acid
1.2.4 L-Cysteine
1.2.5 Glutamic Acid
1.2.6 Glutamine
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Animal Feed
1.3.2 Drugs
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Non-Essential Amino Acids Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
3.1 United States Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
5.1 China Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
8.1 India Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Non-Essential Amino Acids Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Non-Essential Amino Acids Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong)
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong) Non-Essential Amino Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong Kong) Non-Essential Amino Acids Sales by Region
11.2 Daesang Corporation (South Korea)
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Daesang Corporation (South Korea) Non-Essential Amino Acids Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Daesang Corporation (South Korea) Non-Essential Amino Acids Sales by Region
11.3 Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd. (China)
11.3.1 Business Overview
…continued
