Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of N-Vinylpyrrolidone, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the N-Vinylpyrrolidone industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ChemPur GmbH

Acros Organics

Alfa Chemistry

HBCChem

TCI

Riedel-De Haen AG

By Type:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

By Application:

Medicine and Health

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table Of Contain:

1 Market Overview

1.1 N-Vinylpyrrolidone Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Food Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Medicine and Health

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global N-Vinylpyrrolidone Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

3.1 United States N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

4.1 Europe N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

5.1 China N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

6.1 Japan N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

8.1 India N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries N-Vinylpyrrolidone Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain N-Vinylpyrrolidone Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….. continued

