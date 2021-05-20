Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Kobe Steel
NUCOR
Arcelor Mittal
Hyundai Steel Company
TATA Steel Group
POSCO
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
JFE
China Baowu Steel Group
GERDAU S.A
By Type:
Gold
Silver
Copper
Iron
Tin
Others
By Application:
Automobile Industry
Power Industry
Oil Industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Metal Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Gold
1.2.2 Silver
1.2.3 Copper
1.2.4 Iron
1.2.5 Tin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automobile Industry
1.3.2 Power Industry
1.3.3 Oil Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Metal Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Metal Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Metal Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Metal (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Metal Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Metal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Metal (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Metal Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Metal Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Metal (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Metal Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Metal Market Analysis
3.1 United States Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Metal Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Metal Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Metal Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Metal Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Metal Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Metal Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Metal Market Analysis
5.1 China Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Metal Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Metal Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Metal Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Metal Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Metal Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Metal Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Metal Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Metal Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Metal Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Metal Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Metal Market Analysis
8.1 India Metal Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Metal Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Metal Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Metal Market Analysis
….continued
