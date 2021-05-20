Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Magnesium Oxide, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Magnesium Oxide industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Haicheng Houying Group
Ube Material Industries
Qinghua Refractory Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Imerys
Magnesita Refratários
Hebei Meishen
Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry
SMZ Jelsava
Zehui Chemicals
Magnezit Group
Haicheng Huayu Group
Industrias Penoles
Navarras SA
RHI AG
Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite
Primier Magnesia
Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works
Grecian Magnesite
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Nedmag Industries
ICL Industrial
Jiachen Group
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
Baymag
By Type:
Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)
Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)
Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)
By Application:
Chemical Intermediates
Agriculture Industry
Refractories Industry
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Magnesium Oxide Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)
1.2.2 Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)
1.2.3 Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.2 Agriculture Industry
1.3.3 Refractories Industry
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Magnesium Oxide Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Magnesium Oxide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Magnesium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Magnesium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Magnesium Oxide Market Analysis
3.1 United States Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Magnesium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Magnesium Oxide Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Magnesium Oxide Market Analysis
5.1 China Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Magnesium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Magnesium Oxide Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Magnesium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Magnesium Oxide Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Magnesium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Magnesium Oxide Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Magnesium Oxide Market Analysis
8.1 India Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Magnesium Oxide Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Magnesium Oxide Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
