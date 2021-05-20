Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Lubricants for Off-road Sector, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Lubricants for Off-road Sector industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Lukoil Lubricants Company
BP Global
Total S.A.
Phillips 66
Topaz Energy Group Limited
BRB International
Fuchs Petrolub SE
Castrol Limited
Halron Lubricants Inc.
ExxonMobil Corporation
Chevron USA Inc
By Type:
Engine oil
Hydraulic fluids
Transmission fluids
Grease
Gear oil
Others
By Application:
Construction
Agriculture & Farming
Mining
Material Handling
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Lubricants for Off-road Sector Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Engine oil
1.2.2 Hydraulic fluids
1.2.3 Transmission fluids
1.2.4 Grease
1.2.5 Gear oil
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Agriculture & Farming
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Material Handling
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
3.1 United States Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
5.1 China Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
8.1 India Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.2 Indian Oil Corporation Limited
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Indian Oil Corporation Limited Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Indian Oil Corporation Limited Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.3 Lukoil Lubricants Company
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Lukoil Lubricants Company Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Lukoil Lubricants Company Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.4 BP Global
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 BP Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 BP Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.5 Total S.A.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Total S.A. Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Total S.A. Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.6 Phillips 66
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Phillips 66 Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Phillips 66 Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.7 Topaz Energy Group Limited
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Topaz Energy Group Limited Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Topaz Energy Group Limited Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.8 BRB International
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 BRB International Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 BRB International Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.9 Fuchs Petrolub SE
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Fuchs Petrolub SE Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Fuchs Petrolub SE Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.10 Castrol Limited
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Castrol Limited Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Castrol Limited Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.11 Halron Lubricants Inc.
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Halron Lubricants Inc. Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Halron Lubricants Inc. Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.12 ExxonMobil Corporation
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
11.13 Chevron USA Inc
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Chevron USA Inc Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Chevron USA Inc Lubricants for Off-road Sector Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Lubricants for Off-road Sector Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
….continued
