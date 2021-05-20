Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Low-Slope Roofing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Low-Slope Roofing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

American Hydrotech, Inc.

Mule-Hide

Arma

ARAC Roof It Forward

Hopkins Roofing

BMI Group

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Owens Corning Roofing

SKC Co., Ltd.

Icopal Ltd.

Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

CertainTeed

REPP Industries

GAF Roofing

By Type:

Plastic Roofing

Bituminous Roofing

Rubber Roofing

Metal Roofing

By Application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Plastic Roofing

1.2.2 Bituminous Roofing

1.2.3 Rubber Roofing

1.2.4 Metal Roofing

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential Building

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

3.1 United States Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

5.1 China Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

8.1 India Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis

….continued

