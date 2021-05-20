Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Low-Slope Roofing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Low-Slope Roofing industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
American Hydrotech, Inc.
Mule-Hide
Arma
ARAC Roof It Forward
Hopkins Roofing
BMI Group
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Owens Corning Roofing
SKC Co., Ltd.
Icopal Ltd.
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.
CertainTeed
REPP Industries
GAF Roofing
By Type:
Plastic Roofing
Bituminous Roofing
Rubber Roofing
Metal Roofing
By Application:
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Low-Slope Roofing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Plastic Roofing
1.2.2 Bituminous Roofing
1.2.3 Rubber Roofing
1.2.4 Metal Roofing
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential Building
1.3.2 Commercial Building
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Low-Slope Roofing (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Low-Slope Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
3.1 United States Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Low-Slope Roofing Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
5.1 China Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
8.1 India Low-Slope Roofing Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Low-Slope Roofing Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Low-Slope Roofing Market Analysis
….continued
