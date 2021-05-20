The Global market for Liquid Flavor is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Liquid Flavor, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Liquid Flavor industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.

Takasago

McCormick & Company

Givaudan

V. Mane Fils S.A. (VMF)

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise AG

Kerry Group

Firmenich S.A.

BioSun Flavors & Food Ingredients

Natures Flavors

RTS Leasing LLC (RTS Vapes)

Sensient Technologies

Frutarom

Flavors Gourmet

By Type:

Organic Flavor Concentrates

Flavor Extracts

Artificial Flavor Liquids

By Application:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Processed Foods

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Organic Flavor Concentrates

1.2.2 Flavor Extracts

1.2.3 Artificial Flavor Liquids

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Beverages

1.3.2 Bakery & Confectionery

1.3.3 Dairy & Frozen Foods

1.3.4 Processed Foods

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Liquid Flavor Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Liquid Flavor Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Liquid Flavor Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Liquid Flavor Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Liquid Flavor Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Liquid Flavor (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Liquid Flavor Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Liquid Flavor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Liquid Flavor (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Liquid Flavor Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Liquid Flavor Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Liquid Flavor (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Flavor Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Flavor Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Liquid Flavor Market Analysis

3.1 United States Liquid Flavor Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Liquid Flavor Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Liquid Flavor Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Liquid Flavor Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Liquid Flavor Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Liquid Flavor Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Liquid Flavor Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Liquid Flavor Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Liquid Flavor Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Liquid Flavor Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

