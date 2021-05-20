May 2021 Report on Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Large Diameter Steel Pipes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Large Diameter Steel Pipes industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

OAO TMK

TMK IPSCO

EUROPIPE GmbH

EEW-Bergrohr GmbH

ArcelorMittal SA

Jindal SAW

Bergrohr

National Pipe

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ChelPipe

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

EVRAZ North America

By Type:

PVC Coated

PE Coated

Others

By Application:

Natural Gas

Petroleum

Chemical Industry

Power

Communication

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Large Diameter Steel Pipes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVC Coated

1.2.2 PE Coated

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas

1.3.2 Petroleum

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Power

1.3.5 Communication

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

3.1 United States Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

5.1 China Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

8.1 India Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Large Diameter Steel Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

