Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Hemp, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Hemp industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

American Cannabis Company, Inc.

Acreage

Terra Tech Corp.

HempMeds Brasil

HempFlax B.V.

CBD Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Cooperative Ltd. (PIHG)

Botanical Genetics, LLC

Marijuana Company of America Inc.

By Type:

Seeds

Fiber

Shivs

By Application:

Biofuel

Fiber processing

Oil extraction

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Hemp Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Seeds

1.2.2 Fiber

1.2.3 Shivs

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Biofuel

1.3.2 Fiber processing

1.3.3 Oil extraction

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Industrial Hemp Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Industrial Hemp Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Hemp (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Hemp Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Industrial Hemp (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Industrial Hemp Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Industrial Hemp (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Hemp Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

3.1 United States Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Industrial Hemp Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

5.1 China Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

8.1 India Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Industrial Hemp Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Industrial Hemp Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Industrial Hemp Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

971 0503084105