Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Adhesives industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation
Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Adhesive Films Inc.
Bayer Product Science (Covestro)
Henkel AG & Co.
Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd
Cytec Industries Inc.
Dow Chemical Co
By Type:
Acrylic
Polyvinyl Acetate
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Ethyl vinyl acetate
Others
By Application:
Automotive
Packaging
Electrical & electronics
Medical
Industrial machinery
Furniture
Footwear
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Adhesives Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Acrylic
1.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.3 Epoxy
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Ethyl vinyl acetate
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Electrical & electronics
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Industrial machinery
1.3.6 Furniture
1.3.7 Footwear
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Industrial Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Industrial Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis
3.1 United States Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis
5.1 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis
8.1 India Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
