Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Adhesives, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Adhesives industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Adhesive Films Inc.

Bayer Product Science (Covestro)

Henkel AG & Co.

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd

Cytec Industries Inc.

Dow Chemical Co

By Type:

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Ethyl vinyl acetate

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Packaging

Electrical & electronics

Medical

Industrial machinery

Furniture

Footwear

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic

1.2.2 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Ethyl vinyl acetate

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electrical & electronics

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Industrial machinery

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Footwear

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Industrial Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Industrial Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis

3.1 United States Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis

5.1 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis

8.1 India Industrial Adhesives Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Industrial Adhesives Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Industrial Adhesives Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

