Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Hot-dip Galvanized Steel industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Gerdau
Tata Steel
ThyssenKrupp
Shougang
China Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Hyundai Steel
Shagang Group
Hesteel Group
Baowu Group
Youfa Steel Pipe Group
ArcelorMittal
Steel Dynamics
JSW Steel Ltd
Maanshan Steel
Benxi Steel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Valin Steel Group
United States Steel Corporation
POSCO
Ansteel Group
NLMK Group
By Type:
Sheet & Strip
Structure
Pipe & Tube
Wire & Hardware
By Application:
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
General Industrial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Sheet & Strip
1.2.2 Structure
1.2.3 Pipe & Tube
1.2.4 Wire & Hardware
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Home Appliance
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 General Industrial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
3.1 United States Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
5.1 China Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
8.1 India Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Gerdau
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Gerdau Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Gerdau Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.2 Tata Steel
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Tata Steel Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Tata Steel Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.3 ThyssenKrupp
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 ThyssenKrupp Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 ThyssenKrupp Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.4 Shougang
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Shougang Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Shougang Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.5 China Steel Corporation
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 China Steel Corporation Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 China Steel Corporation Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.6 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.7 Hyundai Steel
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Hyundai Steel Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Hyundai Steel Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.8 Shagang Group
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Shagang Group Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Shagang Group Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.9 Hesteel Group
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Hesteel Group Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Hesteel Group Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales by Region
11.10 Baowu Group
….continued
