Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Hebei Haihao High Pressure Flange Pipe Fitting Group Co
Cangzhou Junde Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
Welspun Corp Ltd.
TMK
JFE Line Pipe
ZAFFERTEC SL
Ferrum SA
ArcelorMittal
Threeway Steel
Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Steel Pipe Co., Ltd.
Vallourec S.A.
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited
Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH and AG
Shanghai BSW Petro-Pipe Co., LTD
OCTALSTEEL
JSW Group
Sumitomo Metals Industries Ltd
By Type:
HFW Pipes
SAWL Pipes
SAWH Pipes
By Application:
Crude Oil Transmission
Natural Gas Transmission
Refined Products Transmission
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 HFW Pipes
1.2.2 SAWL Pipes
1.2.3 SAWH Pipes
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Crude Oil Transmission
1.3.2 Natural Gas Transmission
1.3.3 Refined Products Transmission
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
3.1 United States HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
4.1 Europe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
5.1 China HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
6.1 Japan HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
8.1 India HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Hebei Haihao High Pressure Flange Pipe Fitting Group Co
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Hebei Haihao High Pressure Flange Pipe Fitting Group Co HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Hebei Haihao High Pressure Flange Pipe Fitting Group Co HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.2 Cangzhou Junde Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Cangzhou Junde Steel Pipe Co., Ltd HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Cangzhou Junde Steel Pipe Co., Ltd HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.3 Welspun Corp Ltd.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Welspun Corp Ltd. HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Welspun Corp Ltd. HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.4 TMK
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 TMK HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 TMK HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.5 JFE Line Pipe
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 JFE Line Pipe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 JFE Line Pipe HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.6 ZAFFERTEC SL
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 ZAFFERTEC SL HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 ZAFFERTEC SL HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.7 Ferrum SA
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Ferrum SA HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Ferrum SA HFW, SAWL, and SAWH Pipes Sales by Region
11.8 ArcelorMittal
….….Continued
