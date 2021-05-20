The Global market for Glass Fibre Pipes is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Fibre Pipes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Fibre Pipes industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Enduro Composites, Inc.
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco
Graphite India Limited
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.
Shivas Projects (India) Private Limited
Future Pipe Industries
Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.
ZCL Composites Inc.
HOBAS
ICP (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
EPP Composites Private Limited
Fiber Tech Composite Private Limited
By Type:
Glass Reinforced Epoxy Pipes
Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipes
By Application:
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Environment
Agriculture Industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
TABLES OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Glass Fibre Pipes Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Glass Reinforced Epoxy Pipes
1.2.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipes
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Oil & Gas
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Environment
1.3.4 Agriculture Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
